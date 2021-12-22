Sign in
Benton County Jail

December 22, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

3:01 p.m. David Scott Hutchins, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, commercial burglary; contempt warrant from Benton County; failure to appear from Benton County

Tuesday, Dec. 14

11:20 a.m. Brittani Nicole Green, 27, Pea Ridge, by Department of Community Corrections, revoke warrant by Benton County

4:09 p.m. Joshua Skyler Mahoney, 22, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving two days

7:32 p.m. Dana Flores, 41, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving two days

9:54 p.m. Jalissa Brown, 30, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, second degree forgery

10:19 p.m. Jason Edward Stanley, 47, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, seven failure to appear from Benton County; contempt from Benton County; hold for Barry County Sheriff's Office

11:46 p.m. Maria Moore, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt by Benton County; possession of controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia; drive or move vehicle without registration

Wednesday, Dec. 15

8:14 a.m. Jeremy Avery Griffith, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear

Friday, Dec. 17

12 a.m. Amy Anders, 39, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, refusal to submit to arrest; third degree domestic battery

Saturday, Dec. 18

3:15 a.m. Frankie Jones Shirey, 36, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication; two failure to appear from Benton County

12:35 a.m. Macario Junior Quintana-Genchi, 39, by BCSO, third-degree assault on family or household member; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

