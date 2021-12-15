Varner investigated, fired

The investigation concerning former Pea Ridge Police Officer Wyatt Varner by the Benton County Sheriff's Office did not result in criminal charges and was not released to the media. The internal investigation by Pea Ridge Police did result in his termination.

Varner, who was hired July 9, 2018, was terminated Oct. 21, 2021, according to city records.

The termination letter to Varner, received by a Freedom of Information Act request, stated: "In accordance with the City of Pea Ridge at-will employment policy, your employment is hereby terminated immediately. As a result of recent events, we have lost confidence in you as an employee."

"You are an at-will employee. At-will employment can be terminated at the will of the employer for a good reason or for no reason, but not for a bad reason. A bad reason is a reason that violates the law or the constitution."

The internal affairs report, dated Nov. 29, 2021, stated that Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn was contacted by Chief Deputy Meyer Gilbert of the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 20 and informed that an investigation had been opened in connection with "allegations that Officer Wyatt Varner had inappropriate contact with a minor. Chief Gilbert told me the sheriff's office had probable cause to seize Officer Varner's personal telephone, and he asked me to seize the phone under his authority."

According to the internal report, Varner was placed on paid administrative leave for "an investigation into alleged misconduct." On Oct. 21, Hahn explained the "Garrity Notice" to Varner informing him he was being "questioned as part of an official internal affairs investigation by the Pea Ridge Police Department."

According to the internal investigation report, "Varner admitted to inappropriate contact with V1 and outlined the details of what occurred. Officer Varner was unclear about when it happened, but he thought it had been maybe 18-24 months ago. He stated he was an officer at the time, but he was not on duty. I asked Officer Varner if he knew how old V1 was at the time. Officer Varner told me, 'She told me she was 18.' I asked Officer Varner if it was possible that she was younger, and he said it was possible."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office refused to release the BCSO report stating "this case will not be releasable under the child maltreatment law."

According to the Pea Ridge investigation, Varner's conduct was determined to "be a violation of PRPD Policy 203 - Professional Code of Conduct. H. Unbecoming Conduct."

Varner managed one of the two K9s for the Pea Ridge Police Department. The dog will stay with the department.