Students learn, share value of trees

by Annette Beard | December 15, 2021 at 9:36 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Middle School students have been learning about trees and their value to them personally and to the environment. Those lessons culminated in a Tree Planting Ceremony sponsored by principal Jessie Hester and media specialist Charity Fingerhut Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Student presentations were given by Malachi See, Paisley Tillman, Juan Guadarrama, Linley Bowlin, Allie Grigg and Aubrey Johnson. Lauryn Wlliams and Abigale Wingett read original poetry.

Fingerhut, library media specialist, said she applied for Shade Trees on Playgrounds grant sponsored by Arkansas Department of Agriculture - Forestry Division - to plant shade trees on school playground and learned that Pea Ridge Middle School was one of 11 schools in the state to receive shade trees.

She said the school received five shade trees and students have been learning about importance of trees and how to reduce sun exposure and skin cancer.

Key not speaker Kristine Kimbro, urban and community forestry coordinator, spoke to students about the trees and advised them how to care for the trees.

