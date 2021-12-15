PRHS Winter Showcase: Choir concert

Featured in the Winter Choir concert were:

"In Summer" by the PRHS Musical Theatre Class;

"Disney Princess Press Conference Featuring Olaf" by PRJH Theatre;

"Carol of the Drum," "O Magnum Mysterium," "Veni, Veni Emanuel" and "White Winter Hymnal" by the PRHS Advanced Choir;

"Reindeer Bootcamp" by the PRJH Theatre;

"Spoiled Rotten" monologue by Tristan Eichler;

"Winter Wonderland" by the PRHS Color Guard;

Show Yourself" by the PRHS Musical Theatre Class" and

"Carol of the Bells," "Who is this Child?" "Children, Go Where I Send Thee" and "Christmas....In About Three Minutes" by the PRJH Select Singers.

Involved in each group were:

PRJH Theatre: Mason Butler, Julian Council, Tristan Eichler, Harper Geren, Peyton Kitterman, Kourtney Kougl, Kara Presley, Bryar Lipscomb and Ashlyn Johnson;

Tech Crew: Otis Arredondo, lights, and Daniel Darnell, sound;

Stagehands: Ireland Arnold, Emma Bettis, Bradley Dean, Damian Kimbrough, Jesse Rogers and Annabeth Wilkerson;

PRHS Actor: Liam Johnson, Kristoff;

Theatre & stagecraft director: Michael Schwartz;

Advanced Choir: D.J. Bauhaus*, Natalie Burnett*, Maxy Cameron, Christian Carreira, Jasmine Greek, Grace Hendrix*, Annabeth Larsen, Vanessa Latham, Jonathan Ortiz, Genaro Reyes, Tristen Ricks, Selena Sosa, Nayra Torres, Cadence Townzen* and Avery Wilson* (*All-Region Choir);

Musical Theatre: D.J. Bauhaus, Kylie Emberson, Genaro Reyes, Jocelyn Rowlee, Elizabeth Stiab and Lacy Williams;

Select Singers: Brooke Arnold, Trey Bounds*, Emily Clark, Sarah Escriche, Taylor Delossantos, Maggie Frazier, Judith Garcia, Austen Goss, Kimber Howe, Hannah Ingalls, Aurora Kitchens, Jadyn Lovell, Olivia Moeckel, Lydia Plunk Stephanie Reed, Autumn Robinson, Soraya Romero, Darlyne Smith, Esmeralda Soto, Liem Taylor*, Jillian Williams*, Maebre Peal# and D.J. Bauhaus# (*All-Region Choir, #Choral Assistant);

Colorguard: Annabeth Larsen, Avery Wilson ,Brooke Arnold, Casey Mann, Grace Hendrix ,Harley Torrey, Jasmine Greek, Kylie Grigg, Nayra Torres, Vanessa Latham, Camilla Sole Pighetti, Kelsey Whitehill; and

Musical Theatre, Choir & Guard Director: Sara Beth Eubanks.