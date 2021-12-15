Police give joy to students; Shop With a Cop was a success

Several Pea Ridge students were treated to Christmas shopping with police officers, playing games and having lunch with them, and received bicycles as part of the Shop with a Cop event with Pea Ridge Police. The event is sponsored by the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police, which raises money for the event throughout the year.

"This year's Shop with a Cop was a great success," Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

"The children and officers had a blast, and the kids were able to get nice Christmas gifts for themselves and their families. We ended the event with some fun and pizza.

"Thank you to the Pea Ridge F.O.P., and all of the sponsors who helped make this event possible."

Pea Ridge officers took children, who were picked by school counselors, Christmas shopping Friday, Dec. 10.

Pea Ridge Police officers and Pea Ridge National Military Park ranger Matt Fry took 14 deserving children on a trip to Walmart on Pleasant Grove Road.

Each child was matched with an officer and allowed to spend approximately $200 on Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members. After the shopping trip, the children went to Pea Ridge City Hall for games and a pizza party.

When the families picked the gifts up for their children, there was an extra surprise of a brand new bicycle for each child. Bicycles were provided by Rocket Mortgage of Bentonville and Peddle it Forward NWA.

"Thank you to Tyler Thompson for his help in connecting us with Peddle it Forward NWA," Hahn said.

"It's amazing to see the smiles on their faces. It is always touching when small children happily spend money on gifts for their siblings, parents and other family members," says Chief Lynn Hahn.