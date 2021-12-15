Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, Nov. 27

5:53 p.m. A resident of Weston Loop reported hitting a deer with her vehicle on Arkansas Highway 94 just north of Sugar Creek Road.

9:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Corby Ray Shumate, 28, Rogers, in connection with a warrant from Rogers. He was transported to meet a Rogers Police officer who issued a citation to him.

Monday, Nov. 29

3:41 p.m. Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Gates Lane near the intersection with Hayden Road. According to the report, the crash involved a 2006 Ford van driven by Benjamin James German, 29, Bentonville, and a 2018 Ford pickup truck driven by Heath Albert Taylor, 44, Pea Ridge. According to the report, Taylor said he was westbound on Gates Lane and, as he approached a slight uphill curve, he met a white van traveling at him at a high rate of speed. According to the report, the van struck the left side of Taylor's vehicle. As a result of the investigation, German was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated; refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of a controlled substance; no driver's license; careless and prohibited driving; obstructing governmental operations; inadequate insurance during an accident; and driving left of center.

Thursday, Dec. 2

11:32 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Chase C. Gatt, 24, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and no brake lights.

11:51 p.m. Police were dispatched to McCulloch Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked on the road with its lights on. As a result of the investigation, police cited Carson Michael Morgan, 21, Fayetteville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, Dec. 3

3:17 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Trampus Daniel Johnson, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended license and a warrant from Franklin County

9:49 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jessica Ann Bryan, 31, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday, Dec. 4

3:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Pamela Sue Daniels, 56, Bella Vista, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of drug paraphernalia meth or cocaine

Monday, Dec. 6

7:29 a.m. Police were dispatched to South Curtis Avenue in reference to two vehicles striking a deer. The drivers were Amy Taylor, 34, Rogers, and Wyatt Miri Dean Jump, 23, Pea Ridge.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

9:48 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Mark Allen Vandermolen, 52, Bella Vista, in connection with a warrant from Rogers.