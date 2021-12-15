Pea Ridge man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Pea Ridge man was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment after being found guilty of drugging and raping a woman.

John Faulkner, 47, was charged as a habitual offender with rape, tampering and introduction of controlled substance into the body of another person. The jury deliberated for an hour Thursday morning before returning with the guilty verdicts.

Faulkner was arrested Aug. 27, 2020.

The woman told a Pea Ridge police officer she gave consent to Faulkner to inject ketamine into her body with a hypodermic needle, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman reported she passed out as a result of the injection, and after awakening, she discovered she was naked, according to the affidavit.

She confronted Faulkner about having nonconsensual sex with her while she was unconscious, according to the affidavit.

Faulkner was interviewed by police and admitted to injecting ketamine into the woman on multiple occasions and described it as a practice between the pair, according to the affidavit. Faulkner denied forcing the woman to have sex with him and said the woman made it clear to him she wanted to have sex with him, according to the affidavit.

The jury recommended Faulkner serve life in prison for the rape, 20 years for the drug offense and 12 years for the tampering conviction. The jury also recommended the sentences be served consecutively.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren asked Faulkner if he had anything to say before sentencing him.

"Did they say life?" Faulkner asked.

"That's what the jury recommended," the judge responded.

Karren followed the jurors' recommendation. He sentenced Faulkner to life plus 32 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Faulkner must register as a sex offender.

"We appreciate the jury for their consideration of the facts of this difficult case and the Pea Ridge Police Department for their tireless efforts and investigation," said Sarah Phillips, a deputy prosecutor. "We thank the victim for her courageousness in testifying and hope that she can move forward and heal."