Obituaries for the Dec. 15, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Paul Edward Cobb

Paul Edward Cobb, 77, died Dec. 9, 2021, in Pea Ridge, Ark. He was born in Santa Fe, N.M., on July 19, 1944.

Paul's walk with the Lord began in the early '80s. He loved being able to serve and help others through the church. He served as a deacon for years at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Spring, Texas, First Baptist Church, Garfield, Ark., and Boundless Grace Baptist Church in Little Flock, Ark., where he was also a founding member.

Paul graduated from Southern State University in Magnolia, Ark., and worked as a computer programmer with Texas Eastern on the cusp of the technological revolution. Following his retirement, he and Ruth Ann moved to Beaver Lake in northwest Arkansas where he was an avid outdoorsman, deer hunter, trout fisherman, photographer and loved walking his dog Maggie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louella Cobb of Hope, Ark.

Survivors are his wife of 57 years, Ruth Ann Mohon Cobb whom he wed on March 27, 1964; daughters, Kristie Lynn Cobb, a missionary in Zambia, Africa, and Amy Cobb French, a registered nurse in Cherokee, Kan., and her family Ken Snyder, Elizabeth Fornelli, Hope Sluder and his beloved granddaughter AnElizabeth Henry of Fayetteville, Ark; his sisters, Linda Cobb Lee and Susan Cobb Bailey of Hope, Ark.; and Phillip Bailey (nephew) and Dawn Lee Garner (niece).

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Services are pending.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Ronald 'Ronnie' Dennis Henry

Ronald "Ronnie" Dennis Henry, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 7, 2021, in Bentonville. He was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Steel City, Neb., to Alvin Denver Henry and Audrey Rose Justis.

He served in the Arkansas National Guard, worked as the owner of Classic Auto Sales in Bentonville, Ark., and was a member of the Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Justin Todd Henry; and three brothers, Timothy Henry, Larry Henry and Victor Henry.

Survivors are his wife, Betty Jean (Hicks) Henry of the home; daughter, Tiffany Leigh Baird and husband Chad of Pea Ridge; brother, Dwayne Henry of Jenks, Okla.; five grandchildren, Shelbi Mize, Riley Rush, Matt Edwards, Lindsey Baird and Parker Baird; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Blakeleigh, Sophia, Mason and Tatum.

Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Benton County Funeral Home, Rogers.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, Ark.

Burial was in Benton County Memorial Park.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the choice of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be sent to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com

Alan Roy Rounds

Alan Roy Rounds, 68, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Dec. 7, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 11, 1953, in Rogers, Ark., to Virgil Roy Rounds and Ruby Darlene Clark Rounds.

He retired from Union Carbide and Glad Manufacturing in Rogers after 47 years. He loved being a machinist and invented many parts. He enjoyed hunting in the Colorado Mountains, fishing, gardening and being with his grandchildren.

He was a member of the Cross Church in Springdale.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his children, Angela Clemons of Rogers, Ark., and Nickolas Rounds of Conway, Ark.; a sister, Judy Born and her husband Michael of Charleston, Ark.; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge with brother Michael Born officiating.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Gary Wales

Gary Wales, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 28, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Georgia Jones and William "Bill" Wales.

He served in the U.S. Army where he earned an honorable discharge serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and telling stories. He worked with the Sioux City, Iowa, and Springdale, Ark., Police Departments for many years. He spent several years in sales. He worked with a Start-Up Company called Sage Industries that developed the electronic shopping cart, seen in many retail stores.

He had lived in the area for 43 years after moving from South Sioux City, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Marty Wales.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy Wales, of 46 years, whom he married Nov. 15, 1975; three sons, Jeremy Wales and his wife Amanda, of Centerton, Trafton Wales and his wife Sheryl, of Bella Vista, and Chad Wales and his wife Jacqueline, of Rogers; two sisters, Mary Jennings and her husband Ray, of Missouri, and Rosie Estrada and husband Steve, of Missouri; six grandchildren, Anika, Wesley, Heaven, Faith, Madden and Gabriel; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Gary's life was held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his son Chad's residence with pastor Gary Thomas officiating.

All are welcome to attend, contact the family for the address.