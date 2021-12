Lady Blackhawks combat Nixa

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier (No. 2) pushed down court past Nixa defenders Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Blackhawk arena.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Senior Lady Blackhawk Lauren Wright (No. 12) concentrated on a free throw in the game aginst the Nixa team Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Blackhawk arena.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Senior Lady Blackhawk Lauren Wright (No. 12) was fouled as she went up for a basket in the game aginst the Nixa team Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Blackhawk arena.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Senior Lady Blackhawk Bella Cates (No. 00) prepared for a shot Tuesday, Dec. 7, in a home game against Nixa.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

From Staff Reports