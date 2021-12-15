Kevin Apple Memorial Highway unveiled

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring opened the ceremony Sunday afternoon remembering and honoring slain Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

Justice of the Peace Brian Armas read the resolution he introduced, that was approved by the Benton County Quorum Court, establishing Dec. 12 as Kevin Apple Day in honor of Apple's badge number -- 1212.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree praised the community for the support shown to the Police and Fire departments and thanked school officials for turning the lights at the football stadium to blue.

State Senator Cecile Bledsoe said she joined with members of the community in remembering and honoring Apple.

"The dedication ceremony of the Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway was a very nice event. I was pleased with the number of attendees. The citizens of Pea Ridge always pull together. I'm proud to be part of this great community. A huge thank you to everyone involved with putting the memorial highway together," said Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

"It takes a lot of red tape to name a state highway," Hahn said, commending the mayor, City Council, county judge, Quorum Court and Bentonville city officials. He also thanked Nathan See, city Street Department superintendent, for all of the work he and his staff performed in setting up the ceremony.

"We're really proud of our Fire Department. They hurt, too," Hahn said.

"Our community is awesome!

"When the chips are down, there's no community like Pea Ridge," Hahn said. "When a police officer dies, it doesn't just take away from the Police Department, it takes away from the whole community."

