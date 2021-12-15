City officials tour launch pad

City officials were given the opportunity to tour the new Zipline launch pad facility Friday, Dec. 10.

"I enjoy the tours," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "Although I have been on the tour several times, I still learn something new about the program every time. It is amazing to have this in our community and to be a part of this."

Several members of the Planning Commission and City Council joined the tour, as did John Wilkerson, general counsel for the Arkansas Muncipal League.

"The staff and facility are amazing," Ginger Larsen, City Council member, said. "It's exciting to think that Pea Ridge is the start of something so new and cutting-edge."

She said she learned that: "Our Zipline location is the first to deliver to residential addresses. They are currently doing back yard drops, but are hoping to be able to do front porch drops in future. The parachutes are made of wax paper because it is readily available everywhere. They use the Zipline service to deliver life-saving medical supplies, such as snake anti venom and vaccines in Rwanda. The autonomous zips, once granted full clearance, will be able to travel to just outside of Joplin to the north and Ft. Smith to the south."