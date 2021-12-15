Sign in
Cheer wins again

by Annette Beard | December 15, 2021 at 9:20 a.m.

Pea Ridge High School senior high cheerleaders won first place in the 1-4A coed competition at the Southern Spirit Federal Cheer competition this past weekend.

Pea Ridge High School senior high cheerleaders won the "Strong Man Stunt" competition in the 1-4A coed competition at the Southern Spirit Federal Cheer competition this past weekend.

Pea Ride Junior High took first place 4A Performance Division with zero deductions -- Top Stunts, Top Pyramid, Top Jumps and second overall 4-6A.

From Staff Reports

