Cheer teams take firsts

Pea Ridge High School competition cheerleaders competed Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in the Pointer Cheer Invitational in Van Buren and brought home a first place win in the 1A-4A co-ed division and finished in second place out of all co-ed teams.

Pea Ridge Junior High School competition cheerleaders brought home a first place win Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in the Pointer Cheer Invitational in Van Buren in the 1A-4A co-ed division and overall winner in Jr. High co-ed.

Both teams were scheduled to compete Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the Southern Spirit Federation cheer competition held at Bentonville High School.