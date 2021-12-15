Blackhawk Pride given to Cross Country runners

Members of the 2021 conference champion cross country team were recognized and awarded plaques at the annual Cross Country Banquet Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Four student athletes were presented the Blackhawk Pride award. They were girls RyLee Rains and Allie King and boys Jacob Stein and Troy Ferguson.

Of the recipients, head coach Heather Wade said:

"Rylee Rains is one of the hardest workers in the program. She continues to grow each season."

"Allie King juggles multiple sports during the season and was has been constantly in our top five runners the last two seasons."

"Jacob Stein is a silent leader who has a tremendous work ethic."

"Troy Ferguson showed up every single day hoping to make himself the best runner that he could be."

Coach Heather Wade thanked the many people who had helped the team during the season including parents of student athletes, the community and local businesses including Sonic, WalMart, Sugar Shack, NWA Creations, Stephanie Harwell and school staff and administration.

Blackhawk pride: Jacob Stein assistant coach Nico Hall

