Benton County Jail

Monday, Nov. 29

4 p.m. Benjamin James German, 29, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act, first offense; refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); inadequate insurance during an accident; no drivers license; careless and prohibited driving; and obstructing governmental operations

Tuesday, Nov. 30

12:33 a.m. Candus Lee Spencer, 40, Pea Ridge, by Sulphur Springs Police, two failure to appear from Benton County

6:31 p.m. Jason Marcus Rossner, 21, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County

Thursday, Dec. 2

1:35 a.m. Gary Wayne Parsons, 46, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court; two failure to appear

11:44 a.m. Edward Shane Curnett, 41, by Rogers Police, possession controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent

1:04 p.m. Raymond William Maresh, 69, Garfield, by Rogers Police, violation of omnibus DWI; traffic offense

4:34 p.m. Jalissa Brown, 30, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, criminal trespass; flight-escape (fleeing on foot); refusal to submit to arrest

Friday, Dec. 3

4:37 a.m. Trampus Johnson, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt, hold for Franklin County Sheriff's Office; and failure to appear

Saturday, Dec. 4

3:30 p.m. Jeremiah Aaron Seratt, 39, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine

Tuesday, Dec. 7

5:19 a.m. Jalissa Brown, 30, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, obstructing governmental operations; criminal trespass; nonfinancial identity fraud

Thursday, Dec. 9

2:51 a.m. Jeremy Ray Thompson, 34, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession controlled subtance Sch 1, 2 meth/cocain; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernali; failure to appear by Benton County

4:14 p.m. Randell Lee Dutton, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; failure to appear

Monday, Dec. 13

4:15 a.m. Jalissa Brown, 30, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession drug parphernalia; criminal trespass