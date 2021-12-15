Band Concert delights audience

Audiences were treated to a Winter Concert Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the new Performing Arts Center of Pea Ridge High School.

Seventh- and eighth-grade and varsity bands performed under the direction of Matt Pohl and Matt McCool.

Seventh-grade Band

The program for the seventh-grade band included "Cuckoo," "Stepping Stones," "Rain, Rain," "In a Minor Mood," "Hot Cross Buns," "Go Tell Aunt Rhodie," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Itsy Bity Spider," Good King Wenceslas," "London Bridge," "The Frog's Song," "Shoo Fly," "San Sereni," "Baja Breeze," "Rio Con Brio," theme from the "Nutracker" by Tchaikovsky, "Rudimental Etude No. 2 (percussion class), "Bird Song," "Jingle Bells" by I.S. Pierpont and "Jolly Old St. Nicholas."

Members of the band include:

Flute: Emma Barber, Bret Brown, Hailey Clark, Grayson Davis, Savannah Everett, J.D. Frazier, Bella Heckman, Richard LeRoux, Stephany Melo, Leslie Perez, Stephanie Reed, Cedar Rusher, Chloe Stuthers and Jillian Williams;

Clarinet: Mackenzie Chaffin, Emily Clark, Trinity Dzwonkiewicz, Avery Golden, Sydney Hillman, Danyel Pautlitz, Zoe Rogers, Hunter Rowlee, Linkkyn Sullivan and Van Waddle;

Alto saxophone: Nixon Butler, Cole Myers, Christian Neal, Noah Obrien, John Palmer and Hailee Schmidt;

Trumpet: Brylei Banda, Zulette Carranza, Jackson Cops, Briana Henson, Brandon Jacobson, Joel Palmer, Megan Ross, Kade Stills and Chloe Weiser;

Horn: Rafe Hargiss;

Trombone: Caedmon Allen, Alexis Contreras, Judith Garcia, Grayson Hixson, Carter Johnson, Joshua Litchfield, Kairi McInturff, Claire McKelvey, William Oxford, Colt Perry, Josias Rodriguez, Kaleb Taylor and Riley Wanket;

Euphonium: Noah Darnell, Parker Eichler, Olivia King, Justin LeRou and Guner Young;

Tuba: Javier Salinas; and

Percussion: Sawyer Bowen, Kaden Brantley, Jeniffer Burhus, Eric Dusang, Meagan Humphrey, Nathan King, Addison Latham, Avalee Reyna, Collin Slocum, Jaxon Spillman and Patricia Thorpe.

Eighth-grade Band

The eighth-grade Winter Band Concert featured "Holiday Bobsled Run" by Robert Sheldon, "Pandora" by Randall Standridge; "Santa's Blizzard Escape" by Rob Grice; and "Santa's Wild Ride" by Robert W. Smith.

The eighth-grade band includes:

Flute: Emmaleigh Mitchell, Ari Lewis;

Clarinet: Braden Baggett, Emma Franklin, Levi Watkins, Graysi Robertson, Kaine Cray and Emily Burhus;

Alto Saxophone: Halen Wallace;

Trumpet: Hailey Good, Hannah Richter, Rees Kelley, Talbert Reynolds, Inri Roa, Andy Roberts and Blake Wilson;

Trombone: Carrieanne Nixon, Boston Powell and Samuel Huston;

Euphonium: Lilly Dunn and Scarlette Ward;

Tuba: Eion Fryar; and

Percussion: Tucker Simrell, Alissa Braley, Luke Rowlee, Jace Benge, Avery Moore, Hailey Westlin, Heath Weible and Kade Frieden.

PRHS Band

The High School band performed "Ornaments" by Jon Bubbett, "Christmas at the Movies" by John Moss, "Christmas Vacation" by Patrick Roszell and "Trepack (Russian Dance)" from the Nutcracker Suite by Andrew Balent.

Members of the band include:

Flutes: Abbey Canaday, Julia Carlson, Maren Christensen, Loren Enke, Violet Johnson, Erika Oxvord, Jocelyn Rowlee, Paige Titsworth, Sarah Webb and Ava Clark;

Clarinets: Christian Carreira, Ethan Curtis, Deette Ingalls, Khalyn Kastner, Donovan Kelly, Elise Kelley, Natalie Pike, Wyatt Dodson and Rocky Rowlee;

Bass Clarinet: Bradley Dean and Hunter Sims;

Alto saxophone: Mahayla Bettis, Michael Menjivar, Shelby Oaks, Jasmine Taylor and Jackson Turner;

Tenor Saxophone: Jorge Salinas;

Trumpet: Payl Fryar, Nicholas Landis, Croix Licause, Adam Rogers, Isaac Ross, Elliot Towner and Logan Tucker;

French Horn: D.J. Bauhaus, Tristen Williams, Josh McCaslin and Autumn Simrell;

Trombone: Warren Bowman, Kaleb Frost, Caleb Johnson, orge Osornio, Kinley Simpson, Noah Collins, Tait Allen, Aaron Burhus, Daniel Darnell and Preston Wheeless;

Baritone: Owen Clark, Connor Gartrell, Chloe Hambrick, Alan Lobe, Genaro Reyes, Nicholas Shepherd and Isaiah Bott;

Tuba: Jonathan Ortiz and Morgan Wright; and

Percussion: Taylor McCaslin, Ali Norris, Noah Olson, Kenny Hambrick, Bryar Lipscomb, Olivia Moeckel, Jonah Murphy, Cole Cray, Landon Nida and Ethan Roughton.

Special thanks were issued to members of the Band Boosters for their assistance. Members of the Booster Board are Sherese Grigg, Audrey Darnell, Ginger Larsen, Maggie Murphy, Melanie Christensen, Tonya McCaslin and Wendie Kelley.