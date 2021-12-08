Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 49

Thursday, Dec. 9, 1971

With the annual school election coming up in March, local patrons are reminded that deadlines for the election come up much sooner. Local school superintendent Andrew Widener said the proposals of the School Board must be ready 60 days in advance of the election.

The senior play "Stranger in the Night" will be presented Friday, Dec. 17, in the PRHS gym.

Sen. Jim Caldwell, the lone Republican in the Arkansas Senate, told the 100 persons attending the annual installation dinner of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce Saturday that we we live in such a competitive society today that we must have some competition even among communities.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 1981

Benton County farmers have cast their ballots for the election of community committeeman for the Agricultural Stabilisation and Conservation Services who will serve in 1982.

Pea Ridge city marshal Loyd Pifer said David Scism resigned from the Police Department Dec. 1 and he has appointed Edward McBryde to the position.

Ross Lockhart, 27, owner of Rolock Dairy in Pea ridge, was named Farm Bureau's Young Farmer and Rancher of the Year at the Arkansas Farm Bureau State Convention at the Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs.

More than $7,200 has been collected in deposits for the proposed Gateway sewer and water project according to Gateway Rural Water Association member Jack Glaze.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 49

Thursday, Dec. 5, 1991

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance angel tree project was so successful last year that the program will sponsor it again this year, according to the Rev. Paul Klinger, pastor of the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

Five or six years ago, Leon Sorrell was watching his son, Kern, run cross country for Pea Ridge High School coach Steve Ray. "I got to thinking that would be fun to do myself," the 55-year-old said and he has been running ever since.

All Pete Kellenbarger wanted was a few egg cartons to share his egg production with family and friends. Now he has 3,000 or so and access to more than 40,000 -- free.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2001

The Pea Ridge School Board narrowed the field of candidates for superintendent of schools to two at a special meeting Tuesday. They are searching to replace superintendent Roy Norvell, who is retiring at the end of this school year. Still under consideration are Dr. Virgil Freeman of Wright City, Mo., and Dr. James Kemp of Union City, Kentucky, according to board president Randy Easterling.

At the annual Fire Department dinner, Pea Ridge Fire Chief Frank Rizzio presented Randy Roper with the Top Responder of the Year award and Parker Dunham the Fire Fighter of the Year award. Roper made 170 runs this year. Dunham was praised for his work with pre-planning.

The annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade was deemed a success. The theme was "Christmas in America."

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011

"On cloud nine" the first time she flew, Kristin Henry has only gone higher in the ensuing 10 years. The 23-year-old Air Force second lieutenant earned her bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering from the U. S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs in 2010. She graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 2006.

The annual Christmas parade was rained out. Originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, the parade has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.

Awakening to a snowy scene, youngsters are usually asking "Is school canceled?" To answer that question, school officials have been up for hours checking the roads the school buses travel, calling neighboring school officials and making a determination whether to cancel classes for the day, according to Keith Martin, Pea Ridge School District safety coordinator.