Obituaries for the Dec. 8, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Stephanie Ann Delk

Stephanie Ann Delk, 55, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 1, 2021, at her home. She was born March 28, 1966, in Rogers to Steven Lee Ford and Joyce Ann Burgess Ford.

Stephanie married Michael Steven Delk Dec. 28, 2012. She was a cancer survivor, loved spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved dogs, playing BINGO and reading. She was very adventurous and had traveled extensively. She attended Piney Point Baptist Church in Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her father and one son, Brandon Lee Baker.

Survivors are her husband, Michael Steven Delk of Camanche, Iowa; mother Joyce Bradshaw of Gentry; two sons, Wesley Baker and partner Nick Matthews of Bentonville, Levi Baker and wife Jessika of Springdale; two daughters Jessica Wheeler of Stuttgart and Ashley Walker of Rogers; a step-daughter, Crystal Tidwell of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one sister, Sandra Birdsong of Bentonville; and 11 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in the Garfield City Park in Garfield, Ark.

Milton D. Wells

Milton D. Wells, 79, of Rogers, died at home on Dec. 2, 2021. He was born on March 2, 1942, in Fairview, Okla., to Pearlie and Violet Young Wells.

He grew up in Fairview, Okla., and moved to Greeley, Colo., as a young man where he met his wife, Pamela Quimby Wells. They married in 1965, and started a family in 1969, having two sons, David Alan and Steven Roy Wells. Milton and Pam were married for 55 years.

Milton owned his own business for seven years. He also worked for the City of Denver, Colo., for 23 years in the Forrestry Department and retired to Rogers, Ark., in 1997. Milton enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and working in the yard. He lived a religious life. He was devout in his faith and to his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Wells; and sister, Karen Wells Davis.

Survivors are his wife, Pam Wells of Rogers, Ark.; sons, David (Betsy) Wells of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Steven (Cindy) Wells of Lakewood, Colo.; one granddaughter; three grandsons; two great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Joan Hartley and Myron Wells.

Visitation/memorial will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Epting Funeral Home, 709 N. Walton Blvd. Bentonville, Ark., 72712.

Mac Arthur Taylor

Mac Arthur Taylor, 78, of Bentonville, Ark., died Nov. 29, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 2, 1943, in Parthenon, Ark., to Orvind Denver Taylor and Bertie Modina King Taylor.

He was owner and operator of a sawmill and logging operation, and was recently employed by Tillman's Sand & Gravel. He loved working on his tractor, riding his golf cart with his dog "Jack-Jack" and hunting pheasant. He loved football, and music and played bass guitar for local band the "Christianaires." He loved to talk and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Wanda Sue Taylor; two sons, Mac Jr. and Clinton Wade; and one brother, Clinton Taylor.

Survivors are his wife, Madonna Sue Taylor of the home; four children, Renee Edwards (Craig) of Crane, Mo., Heath Taylor (Vickie) of Bentonville, Dale Ferguson (Stephanie) of Neosho, Mo., and Shawn Rankin (Eric) of Bentonville; siblings Maurice Taylor (Earnestine) of Batavia, Ark., Joe Taylor (Shirley) of Harrison, Ar,., Sam Taylor (Phyllis) of Parthanon, Ark., and James Taylor (Kay) of Harrison, Ark.; grandchildren, Amanda Oliver (Ankur), Chelsey Steffen (Travis), Taren Zengerle (Tyler), Trevor Taylor (Haley), Erin Ferguson, Tanner Rankin (Felicia), Jamie Ferguson, Heather Taylor, TaShawna Rankin, and Aliyah Edwards; and great-grandchildren, Mya Steffen, Caleb Steffen, Mason Taylor, Atticus Oliver, and two on the way.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Funeral was at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Pea Ridge Freewill Baptist Church.

Burial was in Bentonville City Cemetery.

William 'Bill' Gene Uelsmann

William (Bill) Gene Uelsmann, 90, of Garfield, Ark., died on Dec. 2, 2021 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born on Nov. 23, 1931, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the only child of Alfred and Anna Uelsmann.

He married Joyce Ann Randolph on February 23, 1954 in New Orleans LA, after graduating from Tulane University College of Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation he was drafted and commissioned by the USAF as 2nd Lieutenant and spent 18 months stationed on the South Pacific Island of Guam during the Korean War. Upon obtaining an honorable discharge from the USAF with a rank as 1st Lieutenant, he relocated to Chicago, IL where he was employed as an electrical engineer for Zenith Radio Corporation. He valued education and was a lifelong learner, and while raising 5 children he obtained his JD law degree from Lewis University at the age of 48. He continued his career as a private practice attorney until retiring to NW Arkansas. Bill and Joyce were happily married for over 61 years until her passing in July, 2015. Bill is also preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Anna Uelsmann and his in-laws, Albert and Elvira Randolph.

Survivors are his five children and their spouses, Keith (Marie) Uelsmann, Janice (Rodney) Dodd, Karen Uelsmann, James Uelsmann, and Kathy (Charles) Hofer; and six grandchildren, Jonathan, Kristina, Jennifer, Matthew, Britney and Lori.

No services are planned.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Ronald Kentley Webb

Ronald Kentley Webb, 84, died suddenly on Dec. 2, 2021, at his home in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, just as he hoped. He was born Jan. 24, 1937, to Edward and Myrtle Webb.

He was a healthy and sharp 84-year-old gentleman, other than a recent pulmonary issue. But, that didn't stop him from connecting with family, friends, taking care of his cattle, his dog Ellie, and his farm, even up until the day of his passing.

Despite a huge snow storm that prohibited the doctor from arriving on time, Kent entered this world on Jan. 24, 1937, in a farmhouse in Pea Ridge that still stands to this day. He grew up on Big Sugar Creek, fishing and hunting up and down the creek for miles. He was business savvy at a young age and sold soda pop down at Red Bank to the crowds swimming each Sunday after church. He was the youngest of seven children and loved to share stories of good times and hard times while growing up on the family farm. He attended school in Pea Ridge, enjoyed basketball as a teenager and graduated high school in 1955.

He proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea from 1960 to 1962, with a rank of SP4.

In the late 1950s, he met Mary Margaret Russell, who became his wife on July 28, 1962, shortly after his trip back from Korea. After five years of marriage, they had their first daughter, Lisa, and moved to the farm in Pea Ridge and built their own house. A few years later, they had their second daughter, Cassie.

Kent spent countless hours with his wife and girls swimming in the creek during the summers, in gyms watching his daughters play basketball, on Beaver Lake fishing and camping, and doing other family things. Kent also enjoyed hunting and killed his best trophy deer in Colorado in the late 1960s. He also enjoyed his 2-acre garden, cutting and putting up hay, taking care of his cattle, watching the deer graze at the farm, and spying the bald eagles flying over Big Sugar. He always had a trusty yellow Labrador retriever by his side.

Kent was a member of Twelve Corners Baptist Church and served as a deacon to the church. He and Mary Margaret helped with many Vacation Bible Schools at Twelve Corners when their girls were little. Kent would put old-timey cattle racks on his truck and pile kids in the back who wanted to attend VBS.

Kent served on the Pea Ridge School Board for two terms while his daughters attended school there. Serving his community was always very important to him. Kent helped with his wife's non-profit, The Granny's Quilts of Love, and hauled material, thread and quilts all over Benton County and down to the Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock when the quilts would be donated to the hospital.

Kent spent 33 years employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. He started as a lineman and worked his way up to the NWA Engineering Department. In 1990, he opted for an early retirement from the telephone company so that he could continue raising beef cattle full time and spend more time with his family. In 1999, Kent's world changed in an amazing way with the addition of his first granddaughter, Lindsey. Then, came two wonderful grandsons, Reece and Dawson. Kent was crazy about them all and spent time investing in their lives. There were many fishing trips to the creek, many four-wheeler and Ranger rides, many snacks prepared, and lots and lots of stories shared about life on the farm. As his grandchildren got older, he spent more time on bleachers watching them play baseball, basketball, football and softball. The morning of his passing, he spent time asking about and bragging on all three of them!

Kent never hesitated to reach out and help others in any way he could. He had a sharp sense of humor and was very clever. He was well versed in issues across our country today and if asked about his political views, he would certainly try to persuade anyone to agree with his opinions. Being a kind, dependable, loving husband, father, grandfather and neighbor was extremely important to Kent. He will be missed by all!

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Margaret Webb; daughter Cassie Webb; parents Edward and Myrtle Webb; three sisters, Lois Mathew, Doris Searcy and Joann Miller; and two brothers, Lyle Webb and Harold Webb.

Survivors are his daughter, Lisa Crowder and her husband Todd; their three children, Lindsey, Reece and Dawson, all of Bentonville; and his sister, Irene Bell, of Bentonville.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge.

Instead of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Kent Webb's memory to Arkansas Children's Hospital directed towards "The Granny's Quilts of Love Endowment."

William David White

William David White, 76, of Gateway, Ark., died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 7, 1945, in Fowler, Calif., to Carl Wayne White and Naomi Maxine White.

He served two tours in Vietnam in the United States Navy. He was a gunner's mate in charge of the armory on the USS Annapolis.

He was a devout Christian. He played lead and bass guitar for numerous bands and love "pickin" for Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Paulette Wing.

Survivors are his wife, Teri White; son, Eric White; daughter, Christie White Regan; brother, Denny White; sister, Connie Davis; grandchildren, Cayden, Kaylee and Skyler Regan, James, Emalee, John and Josiah White; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) at www.dav.org or Faith Covenant Church Food Bank at www.http://myfccpg.org/

