Cheer does well in competition

Both the Pea Ridge High School and Junior High School competition teams won first place in the Gentry Cheer Classic Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in the 1A-4A co-ed division and the 1A-4A Jr. High division, respectively.

Individual winners included Ava Clark, secnd in jump competition; Tristan Thurman, third in tumble competition; and, from the junior high, Mya Lundy, first in tumble; and Bridget Clark, third in jumps.

Both teams were slated to compete Saturday, Dec. 4, in Van Buren and on Saturday, Dec. 11, in Bentonville.

The high school team is scheduled to travel to the State Cheerleading Championship in Hot Springs on Dec. 17, 2021.