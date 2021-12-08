Blue Christmas delights community

From the blue lights adorning the Christmas tree at the Police Department to the blue lights on many of the floats in the Christmas Parade, it was a blue Christmas.

Community members rallied around one and the members of the Police Department after tragedy struck last June when Police Officer Kevin Apple was killed in the line of duty.

Beta Alpha, the organization that hosts the Christmas Parade, chose "Blue Christmas" as the them this year.

Grand marshal was Dalene Hart, mother of Apple.

"The tree is beautiful," Hart said tearfully. She rode with Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn at the front of the parade.

"I've never been one (a grand marshal) before; it's a new experience. The community is great," she said.

The theme of the parade this year was Blue Christmas and officials with Beta Alpha said that could be interpreted several ways.

Floats included blue lights, signs honoring police officers, blue-faced people and a young man wearing an Elvis Presley costume with tunes of "Blue Christmas" playing over a speaker.

Winners were:

Reason for the Season (best religious): Pea Ridge Church of Christ;

Holiday Spirit (most enthusiastic): Verzani Construction;

Spectacular Sparkles (best light display): Tirvis Automotive;

Vintage vehicle: truck Ronnie Nixon;

Elfin Magic (best entry with children): First Baptist Church, Garfield; and

Grand champion (best overall): Pea Ridge Lions Club.

Entrants included churches, organizations, businesses, fire trucks, Benton County SWAT vehicles, politicians and horses and riders. The parade culminated with the Christmas lighting ceremony downtown and visits with Santa.

"I just want to personally say 'thank you' to everyone who has supported us not only tonight, but the entire time. The city of Pea Ridge is just insane as far as your support for all first responders," Hahn said. "2020 is gone, 2021 is almost gone, we've got 2022 coming up! It's gonna be better."

Mayor Jackie Crabtree thanked the police and other emergency responders for their service and Beta Alpha "energizer bunnies" for all the work involved in hosting the parade.

Miss Pea Ridge 2021 Gabbie Fletcher turned the switch lighting the Christmas lights downtown after the parade.



Oliver Pici, 4, son of Josiah and Sadie Pici, wasn't too sure about meeting the abominable snowman during the Christmas Parade.



Aniston Cline reads to Joshua Frasier, 5, and Sarafime Richardson, 8, on the back of a parade float while they wait for the annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade to begin.



Coach Joshua Johnson and team members of the Pea Ridge Cycling Club were featured in the Pea Ridge Christmas Parade.



Erica and Destiny Robinson and their dogs enjoyed participating in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.



The First Baptist Church, Garfield, float were Molly, a 2-year-old Saint Bernard and Destiny Desantiago, Garfield, along with other children. The float won the Elfin Magic award.



Members of the Pea Ridge Band Guard practiced before the parade Saturday under the direction of Sara Beth Eubanks.



Elvis Presley joined the parade and shared "Blue Christmas" from his ride.



Youth and parents from First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, were ready to throw candy to spectators of the Pea Ridge Christmas Parade Saturday.



The Pea Ridge Lions Club won the Grand Champion prize for their float which featured a Christmas tree with blue lights and snowflake ornaments featuring the name of each Pea Ridge Police Department officer.



Children and teachers from the Mothers Day Out program of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, were ready to throw candy to spectators of the Pea Ridge Christmas Parade Saturday.



Samantha Young, Teen Miss Pea Ridge, waited beneath an awning while rain fell just before the Pea Ridge Christmas Parade began.



Dalene Hart, mother of Kevin Apple, was grand marshal this year, honoring slain Police Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021.

