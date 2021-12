Courtesy photograph

The Pea Ridge High School Competition team took first place in the Gentry Cheer Classic Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in the 1A-4A co-ed division. The team was to complete Saturday, Dec. 4, in Van Buren and Saturday, Dec. 11, in Bentonville before traveling to the State Cheerleading Championship in Hot Springs Dec. 17, 2021.