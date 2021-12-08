Apple honored posthumously; Stamps praised

Pea Ridge Police officers gathered for their annual Christmas banquet after the Christmas Parade.

Awards were presented.

The Officer of the Year award, chosen by all officers, was an easy choice for them this year, according to Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

Former Officer Kevin Apple was awarded the Officer of the Year award after making the ultimate sacrifice when he was killed in the line of duty on June 26, 2021. His mother, Dalene Hart accepted the award for him.

The Medal of Merit was presented to Officer First Class, Brian Stamps, "for his bravery in the face of the unimaginable incident that took place on June 26, 2021," Hahn said.

"You have stood strong, not only on that fateful day but on the days, weeks and months that followed. Your strength is inspiring, and each of us has drawn on your strength for our own," Hahn said in presenting the award.

Stamps was also on the initial call on June 26 and witnessed the incident which resulted in the death of Apple.