Praline cookies

Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Ann Brewer

24 graham crackers

1 c. light brown sugar

1 c. margarine

1 c. chopped pecans

Place graham crackers on a greased jelly roll (15- by 10- by 1-inch) pan.

In sauce pan, mix sugar and margarine. Bring to a rolling boil over medium flame. Cook 1 1/2 minutes. Remove from heat and when it stops bubbling, add chopped pecans. Quickly spread over graham crackers.

Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Cool and cut.

Cover for keeping.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]



