The sixth Battle at The Ridge is next week

Game times

Thursday, Dec. 9 & Friday, Dec. 10

4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for everyone, kindergarten and older

The sixth Battle at the Ridge basketball tournament is slated for Thursday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 11.

"We are welcoming Greenwood to the tournament for the first time and are bringing back Earle, who was here for the first year of the Battle At The Ridge," Trent Loyd, head coach for the Blackhawks, said. "We have some great teams showing up this year and are excited for this to also be a Shot Clock tournament. We will be playing with a 35-second shot clock every possession."

Loyd said Earle will not be available Thursday as shown on the bracket, so Pea Ridge will play Thaden in the first round which begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.

He said Earle will play in the consolation bracket Friday.

Pea Ridge will advance to the semi finals against the winner of Clarksville/Neosho, Loyd said.

"We have a solid field this year with two Missouri schools in McDonald County and Neosho.

"We have four 4A schools in Arkadelphia, eStem, Clarksville and Pea Ridge," he said.