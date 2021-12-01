Shots fired call leads to murder investigation

ANDERSON, Mo. -- Reports of shots fired led to an investigation that resulted in warrants and a murder charge last week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, McDonald County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Pleasant Grove Road, west of Anderson, after receiving a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Harold Lee Wynn dead from what reports indicate was an apparent gunshot wound to the head. First responders secured the scene and requested assistance from supervisors and detectives. A .40 caliber pistol was also located on the scene and seized as evidence.

After processing the scene and conducting a preliminary investigation, Wynn's wife, 47-year-old Dawn Renee Wynn, was taken into custody and transported to the McDonald County Jail.

Detectives prepared a probable cause statement, which was presented to the McDonald County prosecuting attorney, and warrants were issued for Wynn on the charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. No bond amount was set.

An autopsy of Harold Wynn was conducted in Ozark. Authorities report additional evidence was also collected during the autopsy.