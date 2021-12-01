Share Christmas cheer in many ways

The transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas, from Autumn to Winter, from November to December has begun. It seems to be an especially busy time of year, but can also be quite joyful.

Some people begin decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving, but I absolutely refuse to as I believe Thanksgiving deserves its own time, a time for which to be grateful and contemplate the blessings we've experienced. That does not mean it's been a year without trials or sorrows, but it does mean that there's much (even with sorrow) for which to be grateful.

My own family has experienced death and loss and several of my friends have lost their parents in death this year. Some (unwise) people would say that's because I have reached a "certain" age. That may be true. But, it snuck up on me! Although there have been family members who have died (in years past) from long, lingering illnesses, the ones this year were unexpected and took me by surprise.

Because my own grandmother lived to be more than 100 years old, I expected my own mother and aunts (and maybe even myself) to live that long. But, it's not guaranteed and I'm grateful that many of my children and grandchildren have been blessed with knowing their grandparents and even great-grandparents if only for a while.

There's wisdom in the aged. They've lived, experienced far more than we realize and we should learn from their examples. That's not to say that all elderly people are wise, but, someone who has lived for seven or more decades will have experienced more than a 20- or 30-year-old.

But, I digress.

Thanksgiving is past. Christmas is coming. This past Sunday was the first Sunday of Advent, a time of anticipation for Christmas.

A recent trip out of the country reminded me of the number of holidays we celebrate that are uniquely American.

Christmas is universal. Although traditions may vary by locale and culture, Christmas is recognized worldwide.

Many events are held in our own area and there are a number of opportunities for sharing cheer with others, including the Angel Tree sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance. Angels are on the trees at the two banks and at Family Rental and provide a way to share with children who might not otherwise receive gifts.

In this busy time, take time to remember those who may be sad, alone, hurting. Write a note (paper and pen, not text) and tell them you're thinking of them. Deliver something freshly baked or a gift card to a local coffee shop or restaurant.

Let's each find a way to share Christmas cheer and not be so consumed with the busyness of decorating and consumerism that we don't see our neighbors' needs.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]