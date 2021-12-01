Recollections

50 Years Ago





Thursday, Dec. 2, 1971

Pea Ridge's bright new fire truck arrived in town late Thanksgiving eve and, in a special session Friday afternoon, the Pea Ridge City Council prepared to pay for it. Council members agreed to enter into an agreement with Citizens Bank of Bentonville to pay for the truck through a lease-purchase arrangement with 48 monthly payments of $456 each. That will include the 9.9% interest. The city will also pay between $600 to $700 in sales tax on the $18,000 truck. As a result of the truck purchase, Mayor Jack Musteen said the city's insurance rates will drop from Class 9 to Class 8.

The city of Pea Ridge obtained two firetrucks last week, bringing the total number of fire trucks to three. The city purchased a six-by-six World War II army surplus truck for $245 at the Arkansas State Agency for Surplus Property. Fire Chief Harold Hurd, Water Department superintendent Charles Hardy and Doug McKinney made the trip to Little Rock to get the truck.

Meeting in special session Monday, the Pea Ridge School Board took a long hard look at the road it must take to get the high school to a mandatory "A" classification. The elementary school reached the required "A" rating earlier this year.

40 Years Ago





Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1981

Northeast Benton County Volunteer Ambulance Service got off the ground with a public meeting Monday with a crowd of 143 persons from rural areas north of Rogers and west of Beaver Lake. The meeting was chaired by Justice of the Peace Dan Johnson.

Pea Ridge's sewer project, construction of connector lines and a disposal plant remain on hold this week, according to Joe Tarvin with McGoodwin, Williams & Yates, the city's consulting engineers. Tarvin said requests for $260,000 from the state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology and for $100,000 from the Department of Soil and Water Resources had been submitted.

30 Years Ago





Thursday, Nov. 28, 1991

People who use Benton County Road 783 are a step nearer to replacement of a Little Sugar Creek bridge that washed out several years ago. The Arkansas Highway Department has designed a replacement structure and is notifying residents in the vicinity that they may call for a public hearing on the design and location. Benton County Road 783 begins in Avoca as Rader Road and extends north to just north of Little Sugar Creek.

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said he is optimistic the school will be accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools by the spring of 1993.

A 12-year-old Garfield youth was seriously injured Saturday when a 30-30 rifle discharged when it was dropped by a 15-year-old hunting companion. The two were hunting deer in the 12 Corners area of Gann Ridge Road.

20 Years Ago





Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2001

While the state, county and other cities are cutting budgets, Pea Ridge passed a conservatively optimistic 2002 budget at its meeting Tuesday. With Council members warning the city department heads to "wait and see what happens" with the economy, they passed a budget of $2,677,160.

On Nov. 3, 2001, Sgt. First Class Michael E. Watkins of Pea Ridge, a member of C Battery, the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, of Rogers, was inducted into The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara in a ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Fort Smith. His wife, Carol June Watkins, was honored by being initiated into the fold of The Artillery Order of Molly Pitcher.

St. Nick and his wife (aka Tommy and Judy France of Pea Ridge) took part in a candle lighting ceremony Friday at Village on the Creeks.

This year's annual Christmas Parade will be held in conjunction with the tree lighting ceremony. The theme for this year's parade is "Christmas in America."

10 Years Ago





Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011

It was the day before Thanksgiving and Michael King had gone out to the shed to work and smoke. He threw down his cigarette and went in his home for a drink. As he stood in the cold pre-dawn beside the flashing light of the fire trucks Wednesday, Nov. 23, King recalled looking outside, seeing smoke and rushing to the garage which was on fire. The fire spread to the house. The family members were all able to escape safely.

Wanda Roe attended the fall meeting of the Arkansas Humanities Council in Little Rock Nov. 18-19.

Featured in the Athletic Spotlight were basketball players Ryan Roughton, senior; Wyatt Holtgrewe, sophomore; Austin Hortin, junior; Evan Tillman, junior; head coach Charley Clark and assistant coach Trent Loyd.