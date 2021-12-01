Plans for new businesses on agenda

Several large scale development plans for new businesses in Pea Ridge will be presented to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7. The meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the court room at City Hall, is open to the public.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing to hear comments concerning two rezoning requests. They are rezoning 30.09 acres off Hazelton Road from agricultural to R-2, medium-density residential by Winter Park Partners, and rezoning 4.71 acres on West Pickens Road from Residential Estate to R-3, high-density residential for Cody Burnett.

Those two rezone requests will be considered under new business.

• Final plat for Marilyn's Orchard Phase II (Clements Homes);

• Large-scale development Dominos Pizza, Slack Street (Pea Ridge Commons);

• Large-scale development Wendy's Restaurant, Slack Street (Pea Ridge Commons);

• Large-scale development Bob Maloney Collision Center, Slack Street (Avalon Commercial); and

• Large-scale development King Lane Apartments, Weston Street.

Under Board of Adjustments, planners will be asked to consider a variance request of 43 feet for the front building setback for King Lane Apartments.