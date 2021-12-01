Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

Monday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sticks, northern beans, sweet potato fries, cornbread, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken drumstick

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito w/ cheese & salsa, spinach salad, seasoned corn, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or nachos

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup, milk

Thursday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or hot dog on a bun

Friday, Dec. 10

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.