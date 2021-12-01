Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Adults — $3.75
Monday, Dec. 6
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Fish sticks, northern beans, sweet potato fries, cornbread, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken drumstick
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito w/ cheese & salsa, spinach salad, seasoned corn, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or nachos
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup, milk
Thursday, Dec. 9
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or hot dog on a bun
Friday, Dec. 10
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.