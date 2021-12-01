Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, Nov. 13

11:30 p.m. Police received a call of a reckless driver and, as they were responding, received a call of a two-vehicle collision on Slack Street at Hallack Lane reportedly involving the vehicle described as the one being drived recklessly. Drivers of the vehicles were Gabriela Guerrero-Mendoza, 29, Pea Ridge, and Jacqueline Leah Long, 61, Pea Ridge and Robert Gene Long, 67, Pea Ridge. There were two young children in the Guerrero-Mendoza vehicle. All persons were transported to area hospitals. Guerrero-Mendoza was flown to Springfield, Mo., where she was listed in critical condition.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

9:40 a.m. A businessman from North Curtis Avenue turned in a set of keys found in a downtown parking lot.

Friday, Nov. 19

6:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on West Pickens Road involving a pickup truck driven west bound by Shaw Bowen, 18, Garfield and an east bound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male from Pea Ridge. According to the report, Bowen turned left into a driveway into the Pea Ridge High School in front of the car. A passenger from the car was transported to the hospital. Bowen was cited for careless and prohibited driving.

Saturday, Nov. 20

10:30 a.m. A resident of Richards Street reported he had backed into a wooden sign at the City Park.