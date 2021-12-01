OPINION: Current Razorbacks a blast from the past

Likely the most memorable athletic school year for a lot of people around the Ridge was the 2016-2017 term which saw the local Blackhawks make the state finals in both basketball and football, a feat that rarely ever happens among schools larger than the 2A category.

That 2016 football season was fabulous in that the boys got to beat Shiloh twice in the same season, and they got to play in War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock for the state 4A crown. The hardwood Hawks also whooped Shiloh twice then got to play in Hot Springs Convention Center where all state finals are held.

While fortunate to have made the finals in those two sports in that particular year, they were also unfortunate to have lost their best football defender (Duncan Truesdale) and top basketball inside player (Britton Caudill) to injuries before the final games. I have long thought that had those two been available, the Hawks may have had two more state title trophies to display.

On the other side of that coin, each of the opposition teams had that one player that likely meant the difference between winning and losing. Those same two individuals are now helping lead the recent charge of the Arkansas University's football and basketball programs to regain the lofty stature that they both held not that long ago.

The team that beat our Hawks in the football title game back in '16 was led by a enormously talented receiver in Treylon Burks, who is now considered as a junior receiver one of the very best at his position in the United States among collegiate players. At 6'3", 250 pounds, and very fast, he is considered a lock to be an early round draft pick, meaning the likelihood of his becoming a millionaire at a young age is very high. The young Burks' first taste of winning a championship came at the expense of our Blackhawks, but his big role in beating the tar out of Texas kind of makes up for that a little.

On the basketball side, the Hawks had 32 victories under their belt when then went to Hot Springs to face the giant of Baptist Prep, Connor Vanover, a 7'4" junior center. Unfortunately for the Hawks, the player that could've negated some of the disadvantage of playing against a 7'4" player (Caudill) was sidelined in an injury in the regionals. The Hawks had to take their 6'3" shooting guard Matt Thomas off his normal position to play underneath, taking a valued shooter off the firing line.

Still, though Thomas didn't get to burn the Baptist preppers from the outside, the Hawks did take a 5-point lead over the defending state champion in the final quarter. Then veteran star Cole Wright was whistled for his fifth foul, and with two starters out of the game, the Eagles eventually overcame the deficit and defended their state title.

After Burks graduated from Warren, he spurned offers from every major football program in the United States to play for a team he had dreamed of playing for all his life, the Arkansas Razorbacks. Coming to a run down program as the UA was then, he has been instrumental in helping bring the program back and is poised to take his talents to the NFL. He could come back and attain even greater heights next season as a senior Hog but he can opt out and take the money -- a LOT of money. Of course, Colin Kaepernick claims that anyone who participates in the NFL drafting process is reduced to slave status. If that be true, slavery is not what it used to be.

Now regarding Vanover, his path to Razorback stardom was a much more circuitous path. The Little Rock native bailed on Baptist Prep to attend a kind of pretend academy in Las Vegas that was supposed to groom star athletes for greater recruitment chances for collegiate play and beyond. Vanover had the bad luck of playing behind Bol Bol, the son of NBA player Manute Bol. The elder Bol was 7'4" from Sudan, Africa, but his son Bol grew up in Kansas.

After Bol Bol starred at the Las Vegas academy, he played for the Oregon Ducks in the Pac 10 and now plays for the Denver Nuggets. "Little" Bol is only 7'3", but he was faster and more athletic than his counterpart at the academy in Vanover.

Vanover was picked up by the University of California where he got to play some, but when he heard that Eric Musselman had taken the University of Arkansas head coaching job, he was all about transferring back his home state of Arkansas. He got it done but was forced to sit out last year.

This year he is fully eligible as a sophomore and has had some big games as a Razorback. His playing time depends on the needs of the team but has scored 20. Vanover is a 95% plus free throw shooter and is an all around good shot around the court. He is a good defender and has become an integral part of the up and coming Razorbacks.

I briefly stood next to Vanover in the hallway headed into the arena at the state final, and that was the first and only time I have been in the company of someone over a foot taller than me. Being 6'2" myself, I've always felt on the tall side, but standing there next to Vanover in Hot Springs, I could have been an Oompa Loompa.

Over the past few years, I have seen a lot of things relative to Blackhawk sports. A lot of things that would have been deemed impossible just a dozen years ago -- the improved facilities, the wealth of talent, outstanding coaching staffs, and blessed with a community that is second to no one in supporting their kids.

