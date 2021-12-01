Obituaries

Michael Dean Fields

Michael Dean Fields, 63, of Bentonville, Ark., died Nov. 29, 2021, in Mercy Hosptial in Rogers. He was born Aug. 14, 1958, to Paul John Fields and Mary Ellen Blanton Fields.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and worked for Wal-Mart supercenter before retirement. He loved to BBQ and visit with his family and friends. His saying was "I Did It My Way" and Michael always "Made It His Day."

He was preceded by his parents and a brother, Mark Fields.

Survivors are his siblings, Paul Fields and wife Brenda of Siloam Springs, Ark., Connie Brewer and husband Donald of Pea Ridge, Ark., Mike Fields of Bentonville, Ark., Jeff Fields and wife Michelle of Centerton, Ark., Steve Fields and wife B.J. of Garfield, Ark., and Paula Broughton and husband Jack of Bentonville, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Donald Ray Pruitt Jr.

Donald Ray Pruitt Jr., 62, of Pea Ridge died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center located in Bentonville. He was born June 1, 1959, in Bentonville to Katherine Roller and Donald Ray Pruitt Sr.

He loved spending time with his family, working on his trucks, fishing and hunting. Most recently he loved talking on the phone to his grandchildren. He always enjoyed working on motors. He worked with ARDOT where he worked with plowing snow and mowing for several years, at Tyson he drove a feed truck for many years, and Walmart he worked in their warehouses.

He was preceded in death by his father, two sisters and his grandparents.

Survivors are his wife of 41 years, Teresa Pruitt, of Pea Ridge, whom he married June 1980; one son, Denver Pruitt, of Pea Ridge; one daughter, Martha Parton and her husband Jonathan, of Deepwater, Mo.; mother, Katherine Pruitt, of Pea Ridge; and five grandchildren, Hayley, Zoe, Alex and Bethany Parton and Nichole Engebos, all of Missouri.

Services will be announced by the family in the spring 2022.

Condolences to the family: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Harold Lee Wynn

Harold Lee Wynn, 51, of Anderson, Mo., died Nov. 16, 2021, in his home. He was born Oct. 29, 1970, to Luther Allen Wynn and Eva Lou Odom Wynn.

He moved to the area in 2014 to make his home and was a master plumber. He loved the outdoors, hunting and crappie fishing. He loved music (country, southern gospel) and learned to play a right-handed guitar left handed from watching his father.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Johnny Wynn.

Survivors are his children, Savannah Wynn of Anderson, Mo., Braedon Wynn and wife Haleigh of Centerton, Ark., Ethan Wynn of Bentonville, Ark., and Jesse Wynn and Ian Wynn also of Centerton, Ark.; and siblings, Molly McManus of Centerton, Ark., Rodney Wynn and wife Cindy of Lancaster, S.C., Michael Wynn of Natchez, Miss., Lige Wynn and wife Loretta of Bella Vista, Ark., Lucenda Cwenar and husband Noel of Rogers, Ark.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.