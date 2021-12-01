Hawks split games with Cedarville Pirates; girls win big!

The LadyHawk basketball squad burst out of the gate to leave the visiting Cedarville Lady Pirates far behind early on as Pea Ridge took the non-conference contest 53-23. Meanwhile, the visiting Pirate boys broke open a close game in the third quarter, gradually easing out to a 55-48 conquest of the Blackhawks.

Girls

Pea Ridge LadyBlackhawks 53

Cedarville Lady Pirates 23

Sophomore guard Leah Telgemeier lit it up from the outset, ramming through five goals in the first period to spur the Hawks on to a convincing 23-9 first-quarter advantage. Fellow sophomore Mia Dayberry tossed three shots in from the floor along with a free throw to aid in the onslaught. Junior Sydney Spears, just back from an injury, also scored in the opening period as did seniors Bella Cates and Mikayla Humphrey.

Coach Heath Neal's hot offense kept it up in the second period, scoring 22 more points while holding the guests to just 7 as the locals were close to triggering the Mercy Rule in just the first half of competition. Cates was the big gun for the period, nailing three treys while also sinking a regular goal for 11 points. Telgemeier added her own shot from behind the arc while also sinking a layup in the period. Dayberry, Spears and senior Lauren Wright chipped in with solo field goals of their own.

Telgemeier began the third quarter by resuming the offensive lead, popping in goal and two free throws to put more distance between the Hawks and Pirates with senior Paige Brown connecting on a 3-pointer while junior Reagan Bleything sank a free throw. At this point, Coach Neal cleared the bench with reserves finishing out the game. By the end of the third quarter, Pea Ridge had put the game out of reach with a 53-20 advantage.

With the Blackhawk bench mopping up in the fourth quarter, the visitors did not experience a defensive let down by the Hawks as they only mustered a single field goal and a lone free throw as the final buzzer sounded with the hosts firmly ahead 53-23.

Telgemeier led all scorers with 19 points with Bella Cates right behind with 13 markers. Dayberry knocked down 9 points with Spears scoring 4, Brown 3, Humphrey 2, Wright 2 and Bleything 1.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to play Mansfield at home this past Monday. The Tigers were 4-1 thus far into the season with the Lady Hawks undefeated at 2-0. The ladies continue their home stand next week hosting the Nixa Eagles, a large school just south of Springfield, Mo.

Boys

Cedarville Pirates 55

Pea Ridge Blackhawks 48

The two teams battled to a 13-13 tie in the first quarter, but Cedarville gradually put some distance between themselves and the Hawks to win a hard fought 55-48 victory.

The Pirates relied on a trio of treys and two goals to keep pace with the Hawks' six field goals and a free throw as the first period buzzer sounded with the two teams tied at 13-13. Junior Bric Cates led the charge with three field goals with sophomore Josh Turner canning a free throw and field goal along with sophomore Austin James and junior Colton Thurman's single goals.

The Hawks' offense slipped a bit in the second, dropping only three shots through the hoop though one was a trey by Colton Thurman. Cates scored a goal and free throw, while sophomore Josh Turner sank a goal and junior Josh Walker drilled two free throws. The Pirates' offense was only bit slower, as they assumed a narrow 25-23 half-time advantage.

Turner turned it on in the third, ripping three field goals, but the Pirates had their hottest period of the game, pouring through 17 points to somewhat take control of the game, leading 42-35 headed into the final period.

The Hawks made a comeback attempt in the fourth period, with five scorers figuring into the scoring, by the visitors matched their scoring, bucket by bucket, to keep the Hawks at bay. The buzzer sounded with the Hawks on the short end of a 55-48 score, dropping their season's mark to 1-2.

Three scorers made it to double figures, led by Thurman's total of 14 points. Turner was right behind with 13 points with Cates just back with 11. Also scoring was James with 5, Adams with 3 and Walker with 2.

The boys were scheduled to play Tuesday hosting Mansfield, a 2-5 squad from south of Fort Smith.

The boys are scheduled to host the annual Battle on the Ridge next week, Dec. 9 through the 11, with eight schools from across Arkansas and Missouri entered. Beside Pea Ridge and Centerton's Lifeway, other Arkansas schools include Arkadelphia, Earle, Little Rock eStem, and Clarksville. McDonald County and Neosho will be coming to represent Missouri.

A complete breakdown on the visiting teams will be available in next week's TIMES.