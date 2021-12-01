Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Jacob Thomas Adams, 20, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Jeremy D. Bryant, 18, public intoxication, guilty
Jordan L. Hackney, 40, leaving scene of accident with property damage, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Lecia Rodgers Hoover, 35, driving left of center, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty
Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; disorderly conduct, guilty; domestic battery, nol prossed
Marcus M. Medina, 42, endangering welfare of a minor, not guilty
Antony William Merworth, 56, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit
Vicente Miranda, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Deborah Lynn Ruff, 67, failure to stop at crosswalk, guilty