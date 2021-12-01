Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Jacob Thomas Adams, 20, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jeremy D. Bryant, 18, public intoxication, guilty

Jordan L. Hackney, 40, leaving scene of accident with property damage, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Lecia Rodgers Hoover, 35, driving left of center, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty

Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; disorderly conduct, guilty; domestic battery, nol prossed

Marcus M. Medina, 42, endangering welfare of a minor, not guilty

Antony William Merworth, 56, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit

Vicente Miranda, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Deborah Lynn Ruff, 67, failure to stop at crosswalk, guilty