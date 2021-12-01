Christmas tree sales abound

Feliz Navi Dog Day Dogs are always welcome on the farm, but this day will be even more fun for them! There will be fun giveaways from Barkberry Place and Camp Bow Wow, yummy homemade Callie Treats in the gift shop, and a chance to help a doggie in need find a home for Christmas with Humane Society Pet Adoptions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lantern Night 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 14821 Miser Road, Pea Ridge

Feliz Navi Dog Day

Dogs are always welcome on the farm, but this day will be even more fun for them!

There will be fun giveaways from Barkberry Place and Camp Bow Wow, yummy homemade Callie Treats in the gift shop, and a chance to help a doggie in need find a home for Christmas with Humane Society Pet Adoptions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lantern Night

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

14821 Miser Road, Pea Ridge

By the weekend after Thanksgiving, a plethora of Christmas trees had been cut and taken home from Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm near Pea Ridge!

About 2,500 trees were cut, bagged and loaded on cars and SUVs, in trucks, and taken home in the first five days of business for the farm's seventh year of operation in Pea Ridge.

"It's crazy," Jill Babb exclaimed.

Jill and her husband Martin Babb own and operate the tree farm they started upon moving to the Pea Ridge area in 2009.

The Christmas Tree Farm attracts customers from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with some coming from as far as Little Rock.

Business the weekend after Thanksgiving this year was nearly double the business at the same time in 2019, according to Babb.

In 2019, Martin and Jill Babb sold about 2,350 Christmas trees. In the first five days of business in 2020, they sold 2,138, Jill said. This year, they've sold nearly 2,500 trees.

The farm opened for business in 2015 as trees planted by the Babbs in 2009 began to mature.

"We made the decision today to close through the week to allow enough trees for Saturday sales," she said, explaining the farm will be open Saturday, Dec. 4, and will still host Feliz Navi Dog and Lantern Night on Saturday.

Whether they're open on Sunday will depend on whether there are trees left to sell.

Mrs. Babb said the farm brought in about 700 Fraser firs and there are only about a dozen left and those are 7 to 8 feet tall. She said they wanted to buy two truck loads of Frasers, but the supplier could only send one truck load and had even stopped selling to all but three suppliers (one of which was Wonderland).

"I just love the Fraser," Jill said of the tree, bragging on its strong branches and soft needles. She said the experience of cutting a tree is appealing to families with small children and the Fraser doesn't grow well in Arkansas. The Fraser shipped in by the Babbs comes from North Carolina and the trees are well hydrated.

Many area students work there on weekends shaking and bagging trees before loading them on the tops of cars, SUVs and in pick up truck beds.

Several varities of trees -- Virginia pine with long soft needles easy for children to decorate; Scotch pine with short, sharp needles; and Leyland cypress -- are available.

On the farm, trees to buy start at 5 to 6 feet. Lanes of "marketable trees" are marked with colored price tags. Species available include Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine, White Pine, Leyland Cypress, and, in 2021, Turkish Fir. Each tree has its unique characteristic. Some are aromatic, some have long needles, some have short. The Leyland is reportedly good for allergy sufferers.

"We still have 5- to 6-feet trees available around the farm for people who want to cut a smaller trees," she said. "The taller trees went so fast."

Depending on the variety of tree and the weather, an evergreen can grow one to two feet per year.

"We don't sell them until they're at least six years old," she said. "We'll never again have the 10- and 11-feet and taller trees because they get cut so quickly."

"I really don't know the catalyst to all of this," she said. "Of course, covid was the nails in the coffin because everyone wanted to do something safe and fun and outdoors last year."

The farm offers bow saws and carts to aid in the tree cutting and transporting process.

"We have everything except the gloves," Martin said. He made the tree carts by cutting and welding deer carts for customers to carry the trees out of the fields.

Customers take the trees back to the shed area and their trees are placed in corrals, then in the "tree shaker" to remove dead needles. The tree is bagged and placed on the customers' cars or in trucks by employees, many of whom are students in Pea Ridge. Babb built 16-inch wooden boxes for the vehicles to park between and ran twine through PVC pipe to thread the twine through the tree limbs over the car to tie it on.

Nearby is a gift shop on the front porch of which is a Santa letter box and wooden soldiers. Inside there are smiling faces of customers and employees as they look over the ornaments, Christmas cookies, wreaths, Christmas outfits for children and assorted gifts for sale.

Treats are available from several food vendors including The Sugar Shack, Aunt Susie's Gourmet Kettle Popcorn and It'll Do Coffee.

The Babbs have been married 40 years and have four grown children and 17 grandchildren, many of whom work on the farm with them. A couple of the granddaughters have worked in the wreath shed and gift shop this year.

A note on the tree farm social media page states: "Due to the increased sales so far this year, we are having to revise our schedule. Please note, we will only be open on weekends from here on out, pending tree availability. We will likely have to close after next weekend. Thank you everyone that has visited us so far this year. We are blown away!"

The farm was named in the 21 best Christmas Tree farms for the perfect family outing in Country Living magazine and one of the Top 10 Christmas tree farms in Arkansas in 2019 by Best Things Arkansas.