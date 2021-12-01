Blue Christmas Parade is Saturday

The annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade is slated for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Sponsored by Beta Alpha Chapter No. 3293 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, the parade has been delighting Pea Ridge area residents for several decade.

Line up begins at 4:30 behind Equity Bank. The theme is Blue Christmas.

According to Beta Alpha officials, participants may interpret the theme however they wish; some suggestions include blue decorations, Elvis, Back the Blue.

Judges will preview entries at 5:15 p.m. There are new prize categories which include:

• Grand Champion Award (given to the entry with the best theme);

• Spectacular Sparkles Award (given to the entry with the best light display);

• Elfin Magic Award (given to the best entry featuring children as the main part of the display);

• Vintage Vehicle Award (given to the best car/truck/tractor display);

• Holiday Spirit Award (given to the entry with the most enthusiastic participants); and

• Reason for the Season (best religious theme)

Category winners will receive car magnets to display throughout the parade and ALL the bragging rights, Beta Alpha officials said.

The parade will conclude on the school grounds downtown with the Christmas lighting ceremony.