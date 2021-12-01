Blue Christmas lights will adorn tree at station

An 11-feet tall Fraser fir will be placed just outside the Pea Ridge Police Department station Wednesday, Dec. 1, in honor of former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

Apple was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021.

The fir is being donated by Martin and Jill Babb, Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm. Jill Babb said DB Fencing will light the tree with blue lights "out of respect for all of our police officers in Pea Ridge."

"We ask the community partner with us," she said, "by placing either store bought or hand-made ornaments that reflect something about paying respect to Officer Apple."

She said ornaments may have something written on them. Because it will be outside, people should consider how to place the ornaments securely on the tree and if adding a note, should probably laminate it.

"It will be unveiled on 12.12," she said, referring to Kevin Apple Day, a day scheduled to remember officer Apple due to his badge number -- 1212.

"We're super excited and honored they're will to do this for us," Police Chief Lynn Hahn said. The tree will be placed in the same place officer Apple's car sat after the tragedy.

"We hope the community comes out and decorates it nicely," Hahn said. "It'll be beautiful!"

Babb said Hahn, Mayor Jackie Crabtree and others will join at the tree on Dec. 12 to share the proclamation for the Kevin Apple Memorial Highway naming.