​OPINION: Hawks on the road against 6A Panthers

Brey Cook’s Blackhawks are on the road this week to take on the 6A Siloam Springs Panthers.

The Panthers are fresh off a wide-open battle with the Rogers Mounties, members of the rugged 7A West. The Panthers fell behind early but never let Rogers get too far ahead as eventually they lost by a final count of 51-40.

The Hawks will be facing another pass happy offense with a Panther aerial offense led by Hunter Talley. The senior signal caller racked up 294 yards of the Panthers’ 400 yards total offense against the Mounties via the air. Rogers used their strength in the running game to overcome Talley’ throwing ability.

Whereas the Hawks’ last foe in Shiloh had multiple receivers contributing to their offense, the Panthers rely heavily on Brenden Lashley who snared 13 passes for 260 yards which wound up to be most of their offense. The Panther defense is anchored by Stone Stephens who recorded seven tackles in the loss to Rogers.

Siloam will field a deeper, bigger team which will be challenging to the Hawks in just their second year in the 5A classification. This will be the Hawks’ third time to suit up against the Panthers, having played a regular season game last year and a scrimmage game the year before. In the scrimmage game in 2019, they battled on fairly even terms though last year’s loss to the Panthers was one sided.

Strength of schedule rankings

Have you ever noticed a team that roared through the non-conference part of their schedule 3-0 only to go on to have a losing conference record in the same season. By the same token, have you ever noticed a team that gets knocked around in the non-conference contests then turns around and has a great conference season.

Simple reason? Strength of schedule.

All schools in the state have their conference schedules dictated by the Arkansas Activities Association who decides what teams go into what conferences. The first three games, however, are with whomever you want them to be. Bentonville normally plays its three games against out of state opponents, with Gravette’s Lions usually scheduling three Oklahoma teams for their non-conference competition.

Pea Ridge used to play teams like Cedarville, Greenland, Mountainburg and Green Forest as their first three games but the times, they were a-changin’. Currently on the Hawks schedule is the No. 1 ranked 4A team (Shiloh), the No. 5 ranked 4A team (Prairie Grove) and 6A Siloam Springs. No cupcakes on that schedule.

Pea Ridge has been steadily growing for the past 20 years, with that growth accelerating over the last few years. As with any school, moving up into the next classification is always a daunting task. One year you are one of the largest schools in the state, and the next thing you know, you are one of the smallest, relating to classification.

With reference to Bentonville, they have pretty much been a dominant force in the state for a long time. They have won 11-12 straight conference titles in the toughest conference in the state, and they are a perennial favorite to take a state title. What most folks don’t know is that when Bentonville grew enough to be placed in the highest classification in the state in the early 1990s, they refused to go.

The powerful Tigers of Bentonville played as a football independent for two years, rejecting the schedule that would have them playing Springdale, the Ft. Smith schools, and the other big schools in the big school West. They finally joined the big boys in their third year, and did have some rough seasons. When the 2001 season rolled around, they shocked the state by going 12-1 and taking a big school state title, something they never did as a 3A, 4A or any other class team.

It was not an overnight thing, but an incremental thing as Bentonville improved their coaching staffs, their facilities and had much deeper rosters.

Pea Ridge has excellent facilities, great coaching staffs and an ever growing student enrollment. As the school grows and the players grow accustomed to playing a higher level of competition, they will get better. The secret ingredient that the Hawks have that some schools don’t is the fantastic amount of support they get from the community. It is uncommonly good here, and that is a big ingredient to athletic success.

I decided to look up the strength of schedule rankings to see who has the toughest schedules in 5A. Sitting at No. 4 is good ol’ Pea Ridge. Only seven schools had schedules that were not underwater, meaning easy.

5A west teams split six decisions in first week.

Greenbriar had the most lopsided victory in week No. 1 of the 5A season with their 45-17 drubbing of Beebe last week. Harrison was also a winner, taking down Magnolia 26-7 in a game that was played at Harding University in Searcy. Rather than make one team or the other make the nearly 300-mile trip down mostly two-lane highways, the game was played at a place generally in the middle of the state.

The other winner was Farmington with their 40-21 take down of Rogers Heritage.

Teams losing last week in addition to the Hawks, were Clarksville (14-13 to Ozark) and Morrilton (42-21 to Russellville). Vilonia and Alma were idle this week but will play next week.

This week’s schedule for the 5A West includes: Harrison at Mountain Home, Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs, Alma at Van Buren, Morrilton at Beebe, Greenbrier at Batesville, Vilonia at Green County Tech, Prairie Grove at Farmington and Clarksville at Mena. Only Farmington is at home this week.

5A Strength of schedules

Top 10 2021

Texarkana 31.4 Lakeside 20.1 Valley View 20.0 Pea Ridge 18.0 Magnolia 6.1 Clarksville 6.0 Camden 1.6 Maumelle -1.4 Beebe -6.1 Wynne -7.2

MaxPreps/CBS 2021

5A State Rankings

Top 25

Pulaski 1-0 Camden 1-0 Harrison 1-0 White Hall 1-0 Little Rock Christian 1-0 Maumelle 1-0 Vilonia 0-0 Greenbriar 1-0 Hot Springs 1-0 Wynne 0-1 Texarkana 0-1 Magnolia 0-1 Batesville 0-0 Green Cty. Tech 1-0 Clarksville 0-1 Nettleton 1-0 Lakeside 0-1 Watson Chapel 0-1 Farmington 1-0 Morrilton 0-1 Valley View 0-1 Brookland 1-0 Pea Ridge 0-1 Alma 0-0 Beebe 0-1

•••

Editor’s note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]