Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 34

Thursday, Aug. 26, 1971

Burning midnight electricity, the Pea Ridge School Board at its monthly meeting Monday completed the hiring of the faculty for the 1971-1972 school year.

The Rev. Forrest Wicks preached his farewell sermon here at the evening services Sunday. Wicks has served as the pastor of the First Baptist Church here for the past four years.

According to reports of Monday, the Pea Ridge Canning Company was expected to start its annual tomato canning season on Wednesday of this week. The cannery will be processing mostly Indiana tomatoes. A sizeable list of women had applied as peelers and the cannery was expecting to use all who applied.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 34

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 1981

Construction on the Pea Ridge sewer project could begin as early as the end of October. The City Council authorized city recorder Lee Otis Hall to advertise for bids for the project.

Pea Ridge Park Commission has begun plans for a community picnic to celebrate completion of the pavilion. Park Commission members are Bob Harp, Elwin Marlow, Kathy Knox, Earl Jines and David Musteen.

Coach Charles Nowak announced Doyle McBurnet as quarterback for this year's Blackhawk football team.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 34

Thursday, Aug. 22, 1991

Stefan Schulz has been in Pea Ridge for nearly two weeks. A week earlier, he had no idea where in America he would spend the school year. An exchange student from Pattensen, Germany, Schulz, 16, will spend the school year with Eric Crabtree and his parents, Jackie and Freida.

Saturday and Sunday will be special days at Pea Ridge National Military Park. The park personnel will be observing the 75th anniversary of the National Park Service. A folk life festival will be held Saturday.

The Avoca City Council voted to finance 40% of the paving of two different roads near the city.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 34

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2001

When teachers go to school three days before the students, they really get to "go to school." At the high school, middle school and elementary levels, principals filled those days with workshops and training designed to improve and enhance teaching skills.

As Benton County deputies led Rose Ellen Cushman into a car last Tuesday, she whispered two words: "Get Kneece." Cushman pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree murder and admitted her involvement in the October 1999 deaths of Pea Ridge resident Joanne Kneece and James Suggs. She said she hopes her plea agreement will lead to the prosecution of Ethridge Kneece.

A long-time tradition will continue in Pea Ridge this October. the 13th annual Mule Jump will be once again be held at the Pea Ridge City Park. With the recent merger of the Pea Ridge United Fund and the Benton County United Way, the future of the Mule Jump, which had become the sole fund raiser for the local United Fund, the future of the community wide mule jump tradition had been left in question.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 34

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011

On her way home from her granddaughter's third birthday party, Sherri Geidle was just passing the flower shop on . North Curtis Avenue when she saw the bicyclist turn in front of her. It was just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Although she braked, she could not avoid the collision and her car hit James Brown, 16, of Pea Ridge.

The circus is coming to town for two shows Sept. 15. The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will perform two shows o the Pea Ridge High School campus, sponsored jointly by the Pea Ridge Optimist Club and Pea Ridge Lions Club.

She's calling it quits. Shirley Anthony said she can't be talked out of it this time. "I've set a goal -- Aug. 3," Anthony said. She's retiring after nearly 21 years as secretary of Starner Tax Service.