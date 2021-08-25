Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for Aug. 25, 2021

David Lee Horton

David Lee Horton, 59, of, Seligman, Mo., died Tuesday, Aug. 17, at his home. He was born Aug. 29, 1961, in Fairview, Okla., to Donald Dale Horton and Iva Jim Bromlow Horton.

He married Peggy Lynn Taylor Jan. 3, 1997, and was the Team Leader of Insurance Adjusters for Wal-Mart for 10 years. He loved to preach and touched many lives thru the "In His Grip" and "Come and Dine" Ministries. He loved woodworking, fishing, camping, cooking and collecting eagles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; a nephew, Christopher Stover and a granddaughter, Carlyn Hammers.

Survivors are his wife Peggy Horton of the home; five children, Robert Taylor (Crystal) of Anderson, Mo., Julie Taylor of Salisaw, Okla., Michael Taylor of Ft. Smith, Ark., Amanda Pace of Villa Rica, Ga., and Iva Warner of Benton, Ark.; his parents, Donald and Iva Horton of Seligman, Mo.; two siblings, Donetta Williams (Doug) of Seligman, Mo., and Debbie Stover (Dale) of Exeter, Mo.; and 15 grandchildren.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge with Pastor Richard Burress officiating.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Burial will be in Seligman City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Beverly Ruth Lillard

Beverly Ruth Lillard, 77, of Springdale, Ark., died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in her home. She was born Aug. 11, 1944 in Boston, Mass., to Edwin Chamberlain and Lillian Schaefer Chamberlain.

She worked and retired from DaySpring Reading Card Company in Siloam Springs. She loved reading, sewing, puzzles and crafts. She was very active in The Cross Church in Springdale where she was a member.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Lillard.

Survivors are her daughter, Donna Lillard of Pea Ridge, Ark., and many cousins and friends.

A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in The Cross Church in Springdale, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.