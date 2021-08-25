Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Aug. 30
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, juice and milk
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic toast, fresh fruit or diced pears, milk
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, frozen juice cup, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, roll, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk
Thursday, Sept. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, tator tots, celery sticks with ranch, fresh fruit or pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75