Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by Kathy Lauver | August 25, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 30

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, juice and milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic toast, fresh fruit or diced pears, milk

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, frozen juice cup, milk

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, roll, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk

Thursday, Sept. 2

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, tator tots, celery sticks with ranch, fresh fruit or pineapple tidbits, milk

Friday, Sept. 3

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70

• Reduced student^$0.30

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30

• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55

• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40

• Adults^$3.75

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

