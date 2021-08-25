Pea Ridge Police

Thursday, Aug. 12

2:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Marti Ann Hefferman, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license; warrants from Madison County, Washington County and Siloam Springs

Saturday, Aug. 14

7:14 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Randell Lee Dutton, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license; and warrants from Rogers, Lowell and Springdale

Tuesday, Aug. 17

9:18 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Juan M. Araujo-Rodriguez, 32, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, driving on a suspended driver's license and driving left of center