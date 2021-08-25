Sign in
Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

August 25, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

6:16 p.m. Medical, fall, East Ark. Hwy. 72, Garfield

8:41 p.m. Medical, heart problems, S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Sunday, Aug. 15

1:51 a.m. Medical, cardiac/respiratory arrest, Smith Street, Pea Ridge

8:13 a.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, Scenic Drive, Rogers

10:14 a.m. Medical, falls, Asboth Street, Pea Ridge

11:34 a.m. Medical, sick person,Wade Lane, Pea Ridge

3:42 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, Collins Drive, Pea Ridge

6:04 p.m. Medical, unconscious/fainting, Dale Shrader Road, Pea Ridge

11:21 p.m. Medical, sick person, John Montgomery Circle, Benton County

Monday, Aug. 16

6:44 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Ark. Hwy. 72/Blue Jay Road, Pea Ridge

9:27 a.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Tuesday, Aug. 17

3:39 a.m. Service call, Benton Drive, Pea Ridge

4:16 a.m. Service call, Benton Drive, Pea Ridge

9:33 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, Eagle Crest, Pea Ridge

12:21 p.m. Medical, heart problems, E. Ark. Hwy. 72/It'll Do Road, Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Aug. 18

8:23 a.m. Medical, unconscious/fainting, Klauss Lane, Pea Ridge

5:36 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge

8:41 p.m. Medical, falls, Asboth Street, Pea Ridge

Thursday, Aug. 19

10:28 a.m. Medical emergency, unknown problem, John Montgomery Circle, Benton County

10:36 a.m. Medical, traumatic injuries, E. Ark. Hwy. 72, Garfield

5:12 p.m. Fire alarm, Kindred Hollow Road, Rogers

8:03 p.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, Asboth Street, Pea Ridge

Friday, Aug. 20

4:23 p.m. Outside fire, Jack Crabtree Road, Bentonville

5:17 p.m. Medical, sick person,Wilkerson Road, Garfield

8:55 p.m. Medical, falls, West Watie Street, Pea Ridge

10:38 p.m. Fire alarm, Res./Com., Wade Lane, Pea Ridge

