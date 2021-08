Pea Ridge Blackhawks football special teams

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Defensive Blackhawks include No. 33 Brayden Talley, sr., DL; No. 65 Jordan Wilkerson, soph., DL; No. 62 Tyler Wolfard, soph., DL; No. 77 Tyler Reid, jr., DL; No. 9 Ashton Burt, sr. DL; No. 45 Issac Whitehill, jr., DL; No. 54 Hayden Bray, soph., DL ; No. 60 Mason Hart, sr., DL; No. 53 Conner Force DL ; No. 73 Justin Merino, jr., DL; No. 83 Justin Blount, sr., DL; No. 55 Carter Love, jr., DL; and No. 47 Clayton Henson, sr., DL; and assistant coach Max Hotelling.

Assistant coach Dan Childress, with safeties, players No. 30 Chris Sharp, sr., DB; No. 4 Evan Anderson, jr. DB/QB; No. 6 Cade Mann, jr., DB; No. 18 Nathan Jones, soph., LB; No. 23 Amarion Williams, jr., WR; No. 37 Hayden Gann, jr., LB; and No. 80 Austin James, soph., WR/DB.

Coach Josh Reynolds with corners No. 14 Jonathan Lyons, jr., WR/DB; No. 16 Caleb Neil, sr., DB; No. 11 Will Anderson, sr., WR; No. 10 Caden Thompson, soph., WR/DB; and No. 12 Mason Wolfenden, soph., DB.

Assistant coach Matt Easterling with players No. 35 Jesus Torres, jr., LB; No. 39 Malachi Bierman, jr., LB; No. 27 Cody Morales, soph., RB/LB; No. 25 Melvin Galdamez, sr., LB; No. 31 Clovis Hance, jr., LB; No. 28 Seth Foster, soph., LB/H; No. 2 Joe Adams, sr., DB/RB; and No. 87 Eduardo Torres, jr., LB.

Blackhawk offensive skills coach Jacob Meyers with players No. 23 Amarion Williams, jr., wide receiver; No. 6 Cade Mann, jr., RB; No. 3 Kayden Rains, jr., WR; No. 20 Mason Jones, soph., WR; No. 81 Nic Hiett, soph., TE; No. 26 Seth Foster, soph., RB; No. 38 Sam Shamburger, jr., K/WR; No. 15 Gavin Dixon, soph., QB; No. 40 Orlando Hernandez, jr., LB/H; No. 41 Bowen Phillips, soph., H; No. 10 Caden Thompson, soph., WR; No. 11 Will Anderson, sr., WR; No. 2 Joe Adams sr., DB/RB; No. 27 Cody Morales, soph., RB/LB; No. 80 Austin James, soph., WR; No. 14 Jonathan Lyons, jr., WR/DB; and No. 34 Peyton Hardcastle, jr., WR.

Blackhawk head football coach Brey Cook, holding jersey No. 24 for Ayden Cotton, former Blackhawk football player who died Jan. 9, 2020, and whose jersey was retired, with players No. 56 Braidon McCarley, sr., OL ; No. 68 Austin Quillen, soph., DL; No. 61 Connor Pierce, jr., OL; No. 59 Ashton Howell, soph., OL; No. 50 Mason Harling, jr., OL; No. 64 Greer Marler, soph., OL/DL; No. 78 Peyton Carney, fresh., OL; No. 52 Ryan Kahrl, soph., OL; and No. 58 Clay Sebree, sr., OL.

Blackhawk football student assistants are Kyrsta Hatcher and Trinity Alley.

Blackhawk trainer Hunter Wright

