OPINION: Consider the other person's point of view

The colloquialism "Don't judge a man until you've walked a mile in his shoes" appears to have several origins.

A poem originally entitled "Judge Softly" came to be called "Walk a Mile in his Moccasins" because of one of the famous lines in it. The poem was written by Mary Lathrap (1838-1895).

The first, seventh and last stanza state:

"Pray, don't find fault with the man that limps,

Or stumbles along the road.

Unless you have worn the moccasins he wears,

Or stumbled beneath the same load.

"Just walk a mile in his moccasins

Before you abuse, criticize and accuse.

If just for one hour, you could find a way

To see through his eyes, instead of your own muse

"Remember to walk a mile in his moccasins

And remember the lessons of humanity taught to you by your elders.

We will be known forever by the tracks we leave

In other people's lives, our kindnesses and generosity.

Take the time to walk a mile in his moccasins."

In the Bible, Jesus said: "Judge not, lest ye be judged. Why do you see the splinter in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye?" Matthew 7:1-2.

Too often we see others' flaws brilliantly, but fail to see the very same failing in our own life.

In the book "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee, character Atticus Finch tells his daughter: "If you can learn a simple trick, Scout, you'll get along a lot better with all kinds of folks. You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view, until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it."

The Roman emperor and Stoic philosopher who lived in the first century, wrote: "Whenever you are about to find fault with someone, ask yourself the following question: What fault of mine most nearly resembles the one I am about to criticize?"

In these days of political turmoil, as people disagree about public policies and mandates, maybe we should contemplate some of the wisdom of the ages. We can disagree without being hateful. We can learn from one another and be gracious.

May we each show respect and extend grace to those with whom we disagree.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]