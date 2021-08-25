Land swap considered

Squaring property lines and creating a lot that would be more viable to commercial development was one item of business discussed by city officials at the City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Fred Johnson, owner of the property northeast of the police station on Slack Street, said he had been discussing the issue with the mayor for several weeks.

"This property is the tan or grey building in front of the police department," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "Fred (Johnson) and Mike (Adams) came to us three or four weeks ago and talk to us about the possibility of trading, swapping, purchasing, selling some property to make the property where that building is more accessible as a commercial lot."

Johnson said wants to get a "little sliver of land on the right hand side" to make it easier to develop the property. He said the property needed from the city is .39 of an acre. He said he would give up a part of the land to square up all the land. He said he plans to take down the building.

"I'd be happy to pay half the appraisal," Johnson said, adding that the city could pick the appraiser. "I want to make sure it's fair to both sides."

City attorney Shane Perry said that by merging the pieces of property, a "commercially viable lot" could be created. "It would help with redevelopment of a lot and be aesthetically more pleasing and would drive up sales tax," Perry said. He said the lots as they currently exist are too small to be commercially viable.

He recommended a clause in the agreement to see redevelopment within 36 months. "We wouldn't want to sell an asset for purpose of redevelopment and then it sit for two years."

"It would square up the city's portion of that, too," Crabtree said.

"Your intention is to realign the parcels and sell it?" asked council member Ginger Larsen.

"We've actually been mowing that for years," Crabtree said.

"I think it's a good deal," council member Steve Guthrie said.

Council member Keene concurred.

"It would have to be a good deal to the city," Johnson said. "I understand I'm going to have to pay."

Keene made the motion to move forward with the appraisal, which was seconded by Guthrie.

Council member Merrill White asked how the issue would affect the Fire Department. The property is used as a landing zone for medical helicopters. It was advised that issue be researched.

In other business, the city:

• Approved the final plat for Prairie Lea Subdivision;

• Approved a resolution amending the policy manual of the Pea Ridge Police Department; and

• Approved advertising for bids to repair Peck Road bridge.