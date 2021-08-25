Bulk pickup available; Fall cleanup canceled

The city-sponsored fall clean up will no longer be needed as the company that provides solid waste trash pickup in the city limits also offers bulk pick up.

At the Tuesday City Council meeting, Nathan See, superintendent of the Street Department, asked city officials whether to schedule the fall clean up.

"Do you guys want to have a fall clean up," See said. "In April we went to Republic for trash services. In that contract, they do bulk pick up."

"Clean ups are expensive," he said, stating that the last pickup cost the city $35,000 and said the city rented, and filled, 28 dumpsters. "We have the option for the people of bulk pick up now."

See said Republic representatives said many people are taking advantage of the bulk pickup with Republic.

"I think the whole reason we went to one carrier was this reason," City Clerk Sandy Button said. "It's very, very, very expensive."

Council member Cody Keene said the money saved could be used on the Mule Jump.

"I don't think we need to do a clean up," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

Council member Merrill White expressed concern that the city residents are not aware of the bulk pickup and need to be educated about it.

"The good news is, Republic doesn't just do this once a year," Button said. "There is no cost from Republic to us."

The mayor also said the city's limb dump needs to be closed as the site will be a parking lot for the bike trail and the service is grossly abused.

"We keep getting contractors dumping lumber and people dumping trash," See said.

The contract with Republic Services for all city residents states that a "bulky item pick-up service ... will occur every week." Persons interested are advised to call Republic Services to schedule the pick up. The phone number is 1-800-431-1507. Customers are allowed one bulky item per week but must call to schedule. The pick up day will be on Friday. Bulky items include non-recyclable items such as mattresses, couches, chairs and tables that are too large to fit in the poly-cart provided for trash pickup.