Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Aug. 17

2:50 p.m. Damond Russell Drake, 47, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, revocation of probation; possession of a counterfeit substance

11:53 p.m. Juan Manuel Araujo-Rodriguez, 32, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense

Thursday, Aug. 19

9:26 p.m Derek Michael Wever, 35, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, first degree endangering the welfare of a minor; two second degree endangering the welfare of a minor; first degree stalking; violation of a protection order

Saturday, Aug. 21

12:53 a.m. Desa Ralynn Watkins, 19, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

Sunday, Aug. 22

4:25 a.m. Thomas James Holt, 49, by BCSO, first degree terroristic threatening; disorderly conduct

4:49 a.m. David Lee Wallace, 29, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, no trail lamps or reflectors; speeding; driving vehicle with license or registration suspended; violation of omnibus DWI Act, third offense