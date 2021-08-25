Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 9

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Multiple cans of food damaged with dents around seams. Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in front of house refrigerator. Ready-to-eat items including egg rolls and fried chicken lacking date mark.

Noncritical violations: Steel cans being used to hold vegetables and spices. Soy sauce buckets being used to store ice. No certified food manager documentation available.

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

White Oak Station

139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Kitchen handsink lacking handwash signage. Men's restroom lacking cleanser. Items in hot hold unit including fried chicken tenders and fried chicken wings holding below 135 degrees. Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Frozen pizzas not labeled with ingredients or allergens. Posted permit expired 11/30/2020. No certified food manager documentation available.

Aug. 11

Whitney Mountain Lodge

12483 Lodge Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No employee is currently certified as a food protection manager.