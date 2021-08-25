2016 Blackhawks put Pea Ridge on the map

It's hard to believe it's been five years since Pea Ridge took Class 4A by storm and advanced all the way to the state finals. The Blackhawks went 13-2 that season, led by quarterback Jakota Sainsbury and running back Drew Winn, along with Zaine Holley and Hayden Holtgrewe. Head coach Stephen Neal was in his first season at the helm after current athletic director Tony Travis left to become the head coach at 7A Rogers Heritage. One of the highlights was the semifinal victory over conference rival Shiloh Christian, a 30-24 triumph that put them into the state championship game against perennial powerhouse Warren. The Lumberjacks were led by Treylon Burks, who is now starring for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Even though Pea Ridge fell to Warren in the final, 54-37, it was a valiant effort and culmination of years and years of hard work and determination. Someone who followed the Blackhawks and was a parent of one of the players made a Facebook page when those players were in the third grade predicting that they would win a state championship in 2016. It very nearly came true.

Breakout

2016 results

9/2 Booneville W 41-22

9/9 Green Forest W 52-6

9/16 at Farmington W 13-7

9/23 at Gentry W 50-21

9/30 Lincoln W 62-14

10/7 at Gravette W 46-16

10/14 at Prairie Grove L 42-21

10/21 Berryville W 45-6

10/28 at Huntsville W 39-6

11/4 Shiloh W 30-13

11/11 Arkadelphia W 30-24

11/18 at Nashville W 53-28

11/25 Hamburg W 36-24

12/2 Shiloh W 30-24

12/9 *Warren L 54-37

*Class 4A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock